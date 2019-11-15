Fuli aims for stronger strength base in Fijiana 7s

Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s coach Saiasi Fuli is focused on developing the squad’s strength base.

This follows the results of the player’s strength test in their first week of ‘back-into-rugby’ program.

Fuli says the long three months break has had an impact on fitness.

The Head Coach adds seeing the results of the tests has given him a clear indication on areas that need improvement.

“They were quite okay with the gym, we can tell that the layoff from the girls for nearly three months. We can’t do much, we have to carry on from where we are right now and we have to look forward to what’s in front of us.”

Fuli says what is in front of the Fijiana 7s is still uncertain with the resumption of the women’s World 7s series still in doubt.

He adds that despite this, they will continue with their program which includes playing in the Skipper Cup this year.