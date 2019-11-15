FRU yet to extend Baber’s contract

Fiji 7s Coach Gareth Baber is likely to get his contract extended by the Fiji Rugby Union.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says they are still discussing Baber’s future and the Board will make a final decision.

O’Connor says there’s nothing official at the moment despite a report published by RugbyPass today that Baber has signed a contract extension.

“We will be discussing with coach the continuity of his contract until the Olympics but at the same time we will be discussing plans what we need to do discussing the resources that we need to help the team and coach prepare a team that is going to defend the gold medal”.

Baber has revealed to RugbyPass that he has signed a new deal with FRU which means he will mastermind Fiji’s Olympic gold medal defense in Tokyo next year.

But O’Connor says Baber’s contract expires on January 31st 2021 and FRU is still in the process of renewing his contract after the Olympic Games has been delayed for 12 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.