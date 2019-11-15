FRU praises performance of the national 7s team

The Fiji Rugby Union is proud of the national 7s team’s achievement in Los Angeles yesterday.

Despite coming out second best against South Africa in the final, FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says the side had a great tournament.

O’Connor adds the bigger picture in this World Series is the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

“We have a target for the Olympics we need to be the top ranked team if we want to get a favorable ranking for the Olympics so the boys know how important these two tournament are’.

Fiji was beaten 29-24 in extra time by South in the final and the side is now third on the World Series point’s standings 72 points.

Three Fiji 7s players made the Dream Team in LA.

Asaeli Tuivuaka made the team along with Sevuloni Mocenacagi and Napolioni Bolaca.

Bolaca was also the DHL Impact Player in LA with a a total of 54 points just piping Aminiasi Tuimaba and Stedman Gans of South Africa who had 53 points each.

Meanwhile, the Fiji 7s side will now head to Canada for the Vancouver 7s this weekend.