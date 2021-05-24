Home

FRU notified about non-sanctioned fundraising

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
August 3, 2021 6:43 pm
FRU Chief Executive, John O’Connor. [File Photo]

The Fiji Rugby Union is aware there are some fundraising activities for the Fijiana and Fiji 7s sides but they’re not endorsed by FRU or Team Fiji.

In a statement, FRU Chief Executive, John O’Connor says it has been brought to their attention that a few entities, individuals and social clubs have started circulating and promoting fundraising activities for both teams online in particular through social media.

The FRU says they’ve determined that those involved haven’t applied for fundraising permits from relevant government agencies nor sort approval from Team Fiji or Fiji Rugby.

Fiji Rugby had to initiate action after receiving concerns and complaints from the team management.

O’Connor says while FRU appreciates the kind gesture and support for the teams, public fundraising initiatives must comply with all relevant laws including permits, tax clearance and sanctions by the Team Fiji or Fiji Rugby with transparent processes.

Meanwhile, the Fiji 7s team is in quarantine while the Fijiana is still in Japan awaiting departure next Tuesday.

