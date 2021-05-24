Home

Sevens

FRU looks at alternative routes for Tamani

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
November 25, 2021 4:59 pm
The Fiji 7s team [Source: Fiji Rugby]

Fiji 7s rep Terio Tamani is expected to feature in the second leg of the Dubai 7s next weekend.

Even though Tamani and Kaveni Tabu’s USA visas haven’t come through, the Fiji Rugby Union is confident the crafty playmaker will make it to Dubai.

The FRU is looking for alternative routes for Tamani to get to Dubai, however, if he makes there this weekend, he’ll not be able to play because interim coach Saiasi Fuli has finalized his playing squad.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor, says Fuli has indicated that Tamani is a key player and will be needed for restarts.

Fiji is pooled with Australia, Canada, and France at the Dubai 7s.

They’ll face France at 7:22pm tomorrow, before its next match against Canada at 10:52pm and then Australia at 3:33am on Saturday.

The Fijiana takes on Ireland at 5:22pm tomorrow and then Canada at 8:56pm.

Their last pool match is against Russia at 3:05am on Saturday.

You can watch all the action live on FBC TV.

Click Here for more on Dubai 7s – Men’s

Click Here for more on Dubai 7s Women’s

