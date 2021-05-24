FRU looks at alternative routes for Tamani

Fiji 7s rep Terio Tamani is expected to feature in the second leg of the Dubai 7s next weekend.

Even though Tamani and Kaveni Tabu’s USA visas haven’t come through, the Fiji Rugby Union is confident the crafty playmaker will make it to Dubai.

The FRU is looking for alternative routes for Tamani to get to Dubai, however, if he makes there this weekend, he’ll not be able to play because interim coach Saiasi Fuli has finalized his playing squad.

Article continues after advertisement

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor, says Fuli has indicated that Tamani is a key player and will be needed for restarts.

Good Morning from Dubai🙏💥🇫🇯!!! Hear the latest from the Fiji Airways Fijian 7s Coach Saiasi Fuli as the team prepares for the captains run. pic.twitter.com/yebZoqiHWy — Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) November 25, 2021

Fiji is pooled with Australia, Canada, and France at the Dubai 7s.

They’ll face France at 7:22pm tomorrow, before its next match against Canada at 10:52pm and then Australia at 3:33am on Saturday.

On the roll. Fiji Airways Fijian 7s looked sharp during the run. #Dubai7s #duavataveilomanirakavi pic.twitter.com/Gg3bl47Z7a — Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) November 23, 2021

The Fijiana takes on Ireland at 5:22pm tomorrow and then Canada at 8:56pm.

Their last pool match is against Russia at 3:05am on Saturday.

You can watch all the action live on FBC TV.

Click Here for more on Dubai 7s – Men’s

Click Here for more on Dubai 7s Women’s