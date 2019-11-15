FRU expects consistent performance from 7s team says CEO

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive Officer John O’Connor has expressed his disappointment after the loss of the Fiji Airways Fijian 7s team at the Vancouver 7s this week.

The team was bundled out in the quarterfinals by New Zealand 5-17 and later thrashed by USA 40-14 in their fifth-place semifinal.

O’Connor stresses the importance of having a consistent performance as the Olympic is around the corner.

“We haven’t had any confirmation from World Rugby, the players got in yesterday after a disappointing performance in Vancouver, and likewise we should have won in LA. The boys are aware of the shortfall, from us we expect consistent performance, especially leading to the Olympics, we expect the team to be performing, and the players have learnt what went wrong in Vancouver”

O’Connor has also cleared the air on why the players didn’t return together yesterday.

“There was an arrangement in Canada, some of the players who were allowed to travel into the US, while we had the assurance that some of the players can, immigration people in Canada did not allow certain players to travel in the US even though we were assured to travel, so they travelled to Australia”

The next leg of the World Series will be in London on the 23rd and 24th of May.