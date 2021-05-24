FRU ensures safe 7s tournament

Fiji Rugby Union is making sure its first tournament under the Amber alert protocol is strictly followed this weekend.

The Fun Flavour Super 7s series which is currently underway at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka is the first rugby tournament this year for the Union.

Chief Operating Officer, Sale Sorovaki says it is the duty of every sporting organisation to look after all aspects of its tournament.

Sorovak adds at the end of the day, Fiji still continues to fight against the virus and the Union will do its best to ensure no stone is left unturned.

“This tournament is very important for us we had the briefing last night with all the 12 women’s teams, they’ve been told that we have to set the tone for the future of our rugby tournaments here in Fiji while the Amber protocol has been put out.”

Sorovaki adds there are more local tournaments in line which will be determined by how they carry out this weekends match.

The 7s series currently underway at Lawaqa Park sees no spectators present, fully vaccinated players and officials as well as restricted movement in the area.