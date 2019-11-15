FRU calls on rugby fans to support 7s squad

The Fiji Rugby Union is calling on rugby fans to support the national sevens team as they continue preparations for the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The FRU launched an initiative earlier this week with the sales of the national sevens team’s calendar.

Article continues after advertisement

The money collected from this will be directed towards the preparation and training of the sevens team.

National sevens head coach Gareth Baber says support will be vital for the team in the journey to defend their Olympic gold medal.

“We now need to replenish them and move on, supporting the program to enable us to stay at the quality that we have produced over the last few years particularly going over this last 67 months where we really don’t know what the landscape is going to look like which means we have to be flexible as possible.”

Baber says they’re aware of the immense challenge that awaits them and it is the prayers and support of the people that play a major role in their success.