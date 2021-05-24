From the farm in Bua to Marist 7s

A rugby team formed during a conversation on a farm in Bua, known as the Bua Ruggers count themselves lucky to be able to play in one of the most prestigious 7s tournaments in Fiji.

This is the third week the team has been in the capital city training and getting used to the fast-paced Suva life before playing in the 46th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.

Team manager Paula Suraki says a lot of players are in Suva for the first time and have been enjoying their stay.

Suraki says the side has only competed in a small rugby tournament around Bua and this is its first big gig.

“We’ve only heard of the Marist 7s, so being able to participate this year is something big for us, this is our first big tournament, and we never dreamt that one day we will be standing at the ANZ Stadium in Suva to play”

The team is made up of players from Natokalau and Nasau villages in Bua.

Suraki says they are looking forward to rubbing shoulders with some of Fiji’s best.

Bua Ruggers will play its first pool match against Blue Diamond at 7.47am on Friday.

The Fiji Bitter Marist 7s will be held over three days at the ANZ Stadium in Suva starting tomorrow with the women’s and under 18-21 competitions.