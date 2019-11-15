French classes excites Tuimaba

Fiji 7s speedster Aminiasi Tuimaba has plans on how he and his family will have to adapt to their new environment once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Tuimaba who will join French club Pau after our boarders are open says his family is excited about their new journey.

The man some call the ‘Yasawa flyer’ will now have to get used to being a professional player.

Article continues after advertisement

Tuimaba says one of the challenges he will have to tackle is language.

‘’Everything will be professional so I have to take my level with that standard where they are now,I know it’s hard to start my contract there you know they talk in French only I have to take a lesson from there to use the French language’.

Tuimaba and Vilimoni Botitu will leave for their French clubs once restrictions are lifted and Fiji 7s captain Meli Derenalagi says the pair have the national team’s blessings.

‘We’ll release them to go out there and achieve those dreams that they have been aiming I can say’.

Tuimaba will team up with Watisoni Votu and Filipo Nakosi at Pau.