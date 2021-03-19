Four unbeaten teams in men's competition

There are four unbeaten teams in the men’s competition after day two of the Fiji Bitter Sapphire Marist 7s.

The four teams are defending champions Tabadamu, Fiji Shadow, Blue Diamond and Police Blue.

These four teams came through unbeaten in their respective groups based on the new competition format.

Organizers put four pools together in a group of three which the four teams escaped without a loss.

Despite their clean record, Tabadamu, Fiji Shadow, Police Blue and Blue Diamond from the Police Special Response Unit in Narere will be ranked with another 10 teams after today’s games.

This means 14 teams including the four are now confirmed for the eliminations tomorrow.

Tournament Coordinator Koli Korovulavula says they need 16 teams for the eliminations, however with 14 confirmed, another four teams will battle for the 15th and 16th spot.

Meanwhile, in the last round of games, Tabadamu defeated LAR Barbarians 10-nil, Fiji Shadow beat Raiwasa Taveuni 7-5 and Police Blue drew 12-all with Blue Diamond.