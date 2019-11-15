Former World 7s players of the year back for Springboks 7s

Former World Rugby 7s players of the year Cecil Africa and Werner Kok will return for the Springboks 7s in Hamilton and Sydney.

Also back for South Africa is playmaker Branco Du Preez.

Springbok Sevens coach Neil Powell made seven changes to the squad that won the Dubai Sevens and were losing finalists at the Cape Town Sevens late last year.

Article continues after advertisement

Stedman Gans will captain the Springbok Sevens to Hamilton and Sydney taking over the captaincy armband from the injured Siviwe Soyizwapi.

Meanwhile, the Fiji 7s for the Hamilton and Sydney 7s side is expected to be finalized at the end of this week.

Fiji will play Samoa, Argentina and Australia in pool play at the Hamilton 7s next week.