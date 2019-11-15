Former 7s captain happy to be back playing rugby 

Former Fiji 7s captain Kalioni Nasoko says he is grateful to be back playing rugby.

Nasoko, who suffered a knee injury last year, came in as a replacement for Yasawa during their loss to Lautoka in the Skipper Cup match.

Speaking to FBC Sports in Lautoka, Nasoko says it’s been more than a year since he ran onto the field again.

“It’s been so long since the surgery and I have been following the rehab program. Im so happy to be back playing against Lautoka last week and being given 30 minutes by coach to play.”

However the 29-year-old reveals a strict recovery plan has been set by 7s coach Gareth Baber.

“It’s progressing this week for 60mins then we will see from, just following protocol from the physio and the coaches, progressing slowly.”

Nasoko also says his main goal is to make the 7s team again, but needs more game time with an eye on local 7s tournaments.

The 7s star will be in action for Yasawa when they take on Namosi tomorrow at 3pm at Nadovu Park.

In other games tomorrow,Tailevu will host Suva at Ratu Cakobau Park while Nadroga face Naitasiri at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm and

You can watch the Nadroga/Naitasiri match live and exclusive on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform and the radio commentary on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.

At 3.30pm today Nadi takes on Lautoka at Prince Charles Park.