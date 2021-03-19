Home

Football rep switches to sevens

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 23, 2021 3:16 pm
Epeli Valevou

Another local football rep is taking his chances in making a name for himself in the rugby sevens arena.

Former Rewa football rep Epeli Valevou will be in action on Thursday at the ANZ Stadium wearing the light blue jersey for the Sawani based Calia rugby club.

The youngster is on a break from football since being suspended last year and is pursuing other opportunities in sevens rugby.

Valevou will play his first national level rugby game in the 45th Fiji Bitter Sapphire Marist 7s tournament.

The Kadavu lad says the switch from football to rugby has been a challenging one.

He says he is still getting used to the aspects of tough tackles and running with the ball in hand as opposed to kicking in football.

Valevou says he is excited to make his debut and has high hopes for what the future holds.

Calia 7s will face Ravuka Sharks on their first pool match on Thursday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

