Sevens

Focus shifts to Edmonton 7s

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
September 21, 2021 6:05 am

The attention now shifts to the season-ending Edmonton Sevens this weekend still in Canada.

The Blitzboks bagged its 35th gold medal yesterday after beating the Shujaas of Kenya 35-2 at the World Rugby HSBC Sevens Series Vancouver.

This was the first all-African cup final since 2008 Adelaide, and the only one in the series history.

South Africa now leads the standing of two event series with 20 points, followed by Kenya on 18, Great Britain in third with 16, while Ireland is in fourth with 14 points.

