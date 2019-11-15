Focus is on defense and restarts for Fijiana

Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s Coach Saiasi Fuli says after they are working on a plan for the Hamilton and Sydney 7s tournaments.

Fuli says they have to do a lot of work on restarts as he has seen a lot of inconsistencies in that area.

He says the team has back up coaches who are working very hard to ensure that these mistakes are not repeated.

Defence policy we were a bit out of shape in the quarterfinal. But you know that’s what rugby can provide to us, you have weaknesses, you have to work on it and then there’s another two-three tournaments ahead of us to fix all the problems we faced in Dubai and in Cape Town.

The Fijiana 7s team will face England, China and New Zealand in pool play of the Hamilton 7s tournament which begins from the 25th of this month.

You can watch the Hamilton 7s live on FBC TV and FBC Sports.