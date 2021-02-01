FMF supports Victorian 7s and Nukuvuto Zone

FMF Foods Limited has jumped on board as the official sponsor for the Victorian 7s and the Nukuvuto Zone competitions for the next three years.

The official signing was held at the FMF headquarters in Walu Bay today.

The two separate events will take place at different venues next month, with the Victorian 7s at Nukuvuto ground at Queen Vicotria School while the Nukuvuto Zone competition will run for the next three months at Natovi ground in Tailevu.

As part of its corporate social responsibility, FMF took the first step to reach out to the people of Tailevu to improve their living standards through rugby.

FMF Group Operations Manager, Jimi Taniela says it’s great to have a 7s tournament in Tailevu North.

“We have been having 7s tournaments in the Rakiraki corridor and the whole of Vanua Levu and this part of Fiji is untouched there were hardly any 7s tournaments from Korovou towards Dawasamu.”

Northland Tailevu QVSOB Secretary, Waisake Koroi says the main purpose of hosting the tournament is to upgrade the Nukuvuto ground.

“This year is going to be a grateful year to start again with the 7s and allow youth and groups and every village starting from Nameni.”

The last time the Victoria 7s was held at Nukuvuto ground was in 2015.

This tournament will feature 32 men’s teams and eight women’s teams.

Meanwhile, the Nukuvuto Zone competition will have 14 teams participating in both rugby and netball for the next three months.

To help revive the sport in the Northland Tailevu area, Nukuvuto Zone Competition Chairman, Samuela Murica says such competitions will help the youth to be engaged in healthy activities.

All teams will be from neighbouring villages between Korovou and Dawasamu.