Flying start for Wairiki 7s U21 champs

Under-21 defending champions HPA Dominion Brothers had a good start to the Wairiki 7s recording wins in both its games earlier today.

Dominion Brothers Blues thrashed Tagimoucia Green 24-0 and they defeated Infinity Juice Fiji Selection 24-7 in its second game.

The Dominion Brothers Red beat Somosomo Sharks 17-0 in its first match.

Other results from the first round of games this morning, Black Heroin Bua edged Navaradavesi Brothers 7-0, Savuiqali defeated Combine Service 10-0, Mua Knights went down to Southern Babas Waimaqera 24-0 and Black Heron Bua beat Savuiqali 24-7.

The games continue at Wairiki Parish ground as 48 matches will be played today with the men’s open competition beginning on Friday.

You can watch the delayed coverage of the Wairiki 7s on FBC Sports channel.