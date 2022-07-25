Fixtures confirmed for Commonwealth 7s competition

[File Photo]

The Fiji 7s side will face Zambia in its first pool match at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The fixtures for the sevens competition has been confirmed with matches starting on Friday.

Fiji will play two matches on Friday starting with Zambia followed by Canada.

The national side will face Wales in its final pool match.

Fijiana will also take the field on Friday against Scotland and later South Africa.

They’ll face Australia on Saturday.

The finals of both the men and women’s is scheduled for Sunday.