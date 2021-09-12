Kenya to feature five debutants in Vancouver 7s

Kenya 7s head coach Innocent Simiyu has named five debutantes as the side braces for the two legs of the 2021 HSBC World Series in Vancouver and Edmonton.

The five players are Timothy Mmasi, Derrick Keyoga, Mark Kwemoi, Alvin Marube, and Levi Amunga, who has been knocking on the door in recent seasons.

Seasoned veterans Andrew Amonde and Collins Injera will not be part of the squad.

Article continues after advertisement

Simiyu says are looking towards the Commonwealth and World Cup and this is the starting point for us.

Kenya is in Pool C, alongside 2020 series runners up South Africa, Spain, and invitational side Mexico.

Meanwhile, you can watch the HSBC Vancouver 7s next Saturday and Sunday, live on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.