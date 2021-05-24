Fitness concerns for Uluinasau

Fijiana 7s star Reapi Uluinasau may have been one of the form players in the Fun Flavor Super 7s series, however, the Olympian believes her fitness is lacking.

Uluinasau led the Army Women’s side to last week’s leg three final but unfortunately bowed out to a strong Black Ferns side.

She says the inclusion of the New Zealand 7s team has been an eye-opener for the Fijiana players, especially her.

“It is a good opportunity for us to measure up to where we are, where we stand during our training time and this is a good opportunity now we’ll regroup again and come back stronger”.

The 27-year-old says she wants to prove herself again to the head coach but she will need to work even harder this week.

Uluinasau will be part of the Fijiana side that will compete at the FRU International 7s on Friday and Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The Olympic bronze medalist will also be in action for Army in next week’s 46th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Meanwhile, you can also catch all the live action of the International 7s this week on FBC Sports channel.