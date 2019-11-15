First Wailevu 7s in Labasa next year

Labasa will host the first-ever Fiji Bitter Wailevu 7s next year.

The announcement and confirmation were made in Wairiki, Taveuni over the weekend.

Paradise Beverage General Manager Joe Rodan Snr says it will be their first 7s tournament in Labasa and if well organized, it could become one of the biggest 7s tournaments in the country.

Rodan adds the Fiji Bitter 7s tournaments is helping elevate the level of rugby in the country.

“I think the standard of rugby has improved over the years and we glad to say that Fiji Bitter has been part of this development of grassroots rugby and also giving back to the community.”

Wailevu Rugby Media Officer Ilimo Daku says talks of holding a Wailevu 7s tournament sponsored by Paradise Beverages has been ongoing for a while.

Daku says they are grateful to Paradise Beverages for approving their request.

The Fiji Bitter Wailevu 7s will be held in November next year with the dates yet to be confirmed.