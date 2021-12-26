Home

Sevens

First-timers make Cup quarter-finals, draws confirmed

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
December 11, 2021 8:32 am

The champion Ratu Filise side has booked a spot in the main cup quarterfinals of the 14th Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s Carnival.

The side is participating in the tournament for the first time.

They beat Savuiqali Marine 17 – 7 in the elimination round.

Article continues after advertisement

Manager Eremasi Batibasaga says the boys know what to expect in these kinds of tournaments and they are giving their best.

Ratu Filise opened their campaign with a 7-all draw with Tagimoucia Veilomani Combo on Thursday.

They put up a strong performance against the Vuna side and won 19-5 in the second pool game.

In the last pool game, they defeated Maravu Taveuni 5 – 0.

Batibasaga says they didn’t want to miss the opportunity of participating in one of the biggest sevens tournament in the country.

He adds, they want to assess the tournament so they can better prepare in the future.

Ratu Filise faces Police Blue in the first cup quarter-final at 8.18am today.

In other quarter-final matches, Maravu Blues take on Wardens at 8.33am, CKS Tabadamu plays Nawaka at 8.48am while Raiwasa Taveuni battles Army Green at 9.03am.

