First Super Series Cup quarterfinals confirmed

The top eight teams have been confirmed and will meet in the Cup quarterfinals of the first Super Series tournament at Lawaqa Park tomorrow.

Four unbeaten teams on day one which includes Tabadamu, Raiwasa Taveuni, LAR Barbarians and Army will each take on the runners up from the four different pools.

In the first quarterfinal at 10:20am Tabadamu meets Police Blue followed by Raiwasa Taveuni and Police White at 10:40am.

Article continues after advertisement

Jerry Tuwai’s LAR Barbarians face Uluinakau in the third quarterfinal at 11am and Army will battle a spirited Ratu Filise outfit at 11:20am.