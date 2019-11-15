First round of Tabadamu 7s completed

The first round of the 2nd Basic Homes Tabadamu 7s tournament currently underway at Prince Charles Park in Nadi has been completed with big teams stamping their mark.

Defending champions CK EZY Buys Tabadamu won by default after Clermont Stallions did not show up to the tournament.

In other games played earlier today, Combat Uluinakau thrashed Vatukoko Highlanders 22-nil, Red Rock Old Boys hammered St Gabriel 26-7, Wardens Gold edged Coastline Roos 17-14, Nawaka Black lost to Raiwasa Tagimocia Taveuni 12-5, Wadigi beat Namuamua 14-5, Tanoa Red Wing defeated Lami Cavaliers 17-14, Police Blue drew 21-all with Nasonini Babas, Raiwasa Taveuni Resort thrashed 36-7 while Police White won by default over BLK Stallions.

Tournament Director Malakai Yamaivava says that he is pleased with the games played so far.

He says the competition will be tougher tomorrow during the elimination stages.

Yamaivava says the Youth competition will be held tomorrow.