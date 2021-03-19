First round of Marist 7s pool matches announced

The first round of pool matches for the 45th Fiji Bitter Sapphire Marist 7s has been announced.

The men’s pool games will start on Friday at 8am at ANZ Stadium, Bidesi and Bukhurst Park respectively.

Defending champion Tabadamu will run out at ANZ Stadium on Friday, 8am against Lami Cavaliers.

At 8.18am, Nawaka faces Ikavuka rugby before Ratu Filise faces Holy Cross at 8.35am.

Island Life USA battles Vaturu Babas at 8.55am.

The Fiji Shadow team also plays its first game at the Stadium at 12 minutes past nine against new comers Moala Vonokula.

The Vanua Levu based Bua K9 Barbarians faces Fire Rugby at 9.32 while Police Blue takes on Kadavu based side Kamal Bay Babs at 9.39am.

At 10.06, Wardens Gold tackles Tavua Old Boys.

The teams will know their second pool opponent depending on their result from the first round.