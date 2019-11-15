First Light Taveuni ready to defend Wairiki 7s title

Defending Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s champions First Light Taveuni will not easily let go of the title this year.

Manager Mika Levaci says the pressure will be on them to keep the title in Taveuni.

Levaci says the boys know the tournament this year will be tough with some big teams in rugby 7s taking part.

Levaci adds they have already played against some of these teams and they are looking forward to the same this year.

First Light Taveuni has been champions of the Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s for the past two years.

Their first game is against Dominion Brothers at 12.30pm today.