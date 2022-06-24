First international rugby outing for Moceisawana

Former Fiji Secondary Schools sprint queen Laisani Moceisawana is on cloud nine and eager to represent her country in her first international rugby outing.

The 23-year-old will feature for the Fijiana Selection at the Oceania 7s which kicks off today in Auckland, New Zealand.

Coming from an athletics background, Moceisawana says she knows this is a different ball game altogether.

“I’m actually feeling nervous and excited at the same time and I’m looking forward to the game and I’m also nervous because this will be the first time to be playing at a higher level compared to playing locally”

The Somosomo lass from Taveuni says rugby was never in the picture but the switch is worth it.

“I didn’t expect it at first because I’m just starting to play rugby and I didn’t know anything about rugby like any skills or anything whatsoever so to be selected to go for this Oceania game is not expected but I’m thankful that I’m going”

Fijiana will field two teams at the Oceania 7s which kicks off today.

The Fiji Men’s team will play its first match against Australia Selection at 11.24am and the Fijiana takes on Black Ferns Ma at 12.12pm.