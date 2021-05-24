First four quarterfinalists confirmed

Raiwasa Taveuni, Ratu Filise, Tabadamu and Army are the first four teams that have confirmed their spot in the quarterfinals of the second of the Super 7s Series.

Raiwasa Taveuni topped their pool and are unbeaten, while Ratu Felise came in second.

Raiwasa Taveuni beat Devo Babas 12-5, Ratu Felise 12-10, and Island Magic Stallions 24-7.

Tabadamu are first from their pool after thrashing Nawaka 33-0, edged Army 10-7, and a tie with Police White 17-all.