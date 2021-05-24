Fire upsets Police Blue

Fire created an upset by beating Police Blue 19-10 in the Fun Flavour Super 7s today, but it was not enough to push them to the quarter-finals.

The star-studded Police Blue side with the likes of Joseva Talacolo, Livai Ikanikoda, Keponi Paul and Waisea Nacuqu were not able to take out the Fire side.

Despite the loss, Police still top their pool while Dominion Brothers settled for second.

In another upset, Jerry Tuwai’s LAR Barbarians lost to Wardens 17-14.

Police will meet Ratu Filise in the quarter-finals while Raiwasa Taveuni will meet Dominion Brothers.