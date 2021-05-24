Fire duo in, Daugunu captain

Fiji Airways Fijian 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings has named his squad for the upcoming Singapore and Vancouver 7s tournament.

This is the first team Gollings has selected since taking the role of head coach.

Fire 7s forward Tira Wilagi and winger Vuiviawa Naduvalo are the two new faces in the traveling squad.

Article continues after advertisement

Wardens rep Tevita Daugunu has been handed the captaincy role and he will be assisted by Waisea Nacuqu.

Along with Welagi and Naduvalo, Army halfback Pilipo Bukayaro and Police’s Josevani Soro are set to debut for Fiji in Singapore.

Bukayaro and Soro were named for the Malaga 7s in Spain but the team pulled out due to the pandemic.

Olympic Games gold medalist Josua Vakurinabili will guide the forward pack which also consists of top local players Joseva Talacolo, Jeremaia Matana and Elia Canakaivata.

Also in the squad are Jerry Tuwai, Raiwasa Taveuni reps Iowane Raturaciri and Iowane Teba as well as Kaminieli Rasaku.

Manueli Maisamoa and Filipe Sauturaga have missed out due to injuries.

The team departs on Monday with the tournament to be held on the 9th and 10th of April while the Vancouver 7s will be played on the 17th and 18th.

Fijian 7s squad for Singapore and Vancouver 7s

Josua Vakurinabili

Joseva Talacolo

Jeremaia Matana

Tevita Daugunu {c}

Elia Canakaivata

Iowane Raturaciri

Pilipo Bukayaro

Waisea Nacuqu {v/c}

Jerry Tuwai

Iowane Teba

Vuiviawa Naduvalo

Josevani Soro

Tira Wilagi