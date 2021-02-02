Fire confident of performance despite Call of Duty

Despite having to work during the height of Tropical Cyclone Ana, the Fire team is confident of giving their best at the Mobil Uprising 7s tournament.

The postponement of the tournament has given all teams ample time to prepare but for the servicemen, it wasn’t the case.

Manager Ifereimi Vesikula says service to Fijians is always first priority for them but the players have managed to balance things out.

“We’ve managed to put in some training days and training hours which has so far been very positive and we’re trying to build up from where we left off during the series”

Vesikula says the Uprising 7s is no different from the Super Series as they are expecting a good fight.

After finishing ninth at the series, Vesikula says there has been some takeaways that they will work on tomorrow.

Fire will play their first match against Uluinakau at 10.25am at the Uprising Sports Complex in Pacific Harbour tomorrow.

Fire is pooled with Uluinakau, Gau Kacau Knights and Tabadamu.