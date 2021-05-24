Final Super 7s Series leg confirmed

The fourth and final leg of the Fiji Rugby Union Super Sevens Series will be held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on the 12th and 13th of next month.

FRU Chief Executive, John O’Connor says the 26 players in the Fiji 7s extended squad will play for their own clubs.

O’Connor says they’ve planned for the last leg to give players the necessary game time before the Dubai 7s which will be held on the 26th and 27th of November.

Article continues after advertisement

All the core teams which were part of the past three legs have been included.

The 16 men’s teams have been divided into four pools and the top four finishes during the third leg in Savusavu are top seeds in the different groups which includes Police Blue, Wardens, Army and Tabadamu.

Interim Fiji 7s Coach, Saiasi Fuli says they will be able to gauge players fitness capacity in the last leg.

The FRU has been working closely with participating teams with regards to the Terms of Participation and to ensure the tournament is run smoothly and is compliant with Fiji’s Safe Return to Training and Play protocols.

The series champion will win the inaugural Super 7s Series trophy and $20,000, the second-placed team will get $10,000 while the third best side receives $5000.

Police Blue leads the series standings with 66 points followed by LAR Barbarians with 45 and Raiwasa Taveuni is third with 44.