Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Vaccination was and remains the key: PM|Fiji records 25 new COVID infections|COVID-19 affects cancer patients |Minimal tourism activities in areas with low vaccination rate|Health Ministry ramps vaccination program in outer-islands|Ministry continues the process to normalize travel|Fiji shifting into a recovery phase|Health Minister addresses vaccination hesitancy in Yasawa|Fiji records zero COVID death|COVID-19 derails gender equality efforts|MOH preparing for easing of restrictions in the Northern Division|53 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Mothers and babies to benefit from donation|Unvaccinated travellers will be asked to get jabbed|Fiji records 50 new COVID infections|Anti-vaxxers continue to disappoint PM|Fiji is on a promising recovery path|Parents role critical in current situation|36 new cases, no new death|Returning Fijians to spend three days on hotel premises|New variant threat could reintroduce restrictions|Jone Vakarisi back in custody|Follow protocols to attract tourists|Don’t let your guard down: Koya|Restrictions on gatherings further relaxed|
Full Coverage

Sevens

Final Super 7s Series leg confirmed

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 21, 2021 6:21 pm

The fourth and final leg of the Fiji Rugby Union Super Sevens Series will be held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on the 12th and 13th of next month.

FRU Chief Executive, John O’Connor says the 26 players in the Fiji 7s extended squad will play for their own clubs.

O’Connor says they’ve planned for the last leg to give players the necessary game time before the Dubai 7s which will be held on the 26th and 27th of November.

Article continues after advertisement

All the core teams which were part of the past three legs have been included.

The 16 men’s teams have been divided into four pools and the top four finishes during the third leg in Savusavu are top seeds in the different groups which includes Police Blue, Wardens, Army and Tabadamu.

Interim Fiji 7s Coach, Saiasi Fuli says they will be able to gauge players fitness capacity in the last leg.

The FRU has been working closely with participating teams with regards to the Terms of Participation and to ensure the tournament is run smoothly and is compliant with Fiji’s Safe Return to Training and Play protocols.

The series champion will win the inaugural Super 7s Series trophy and $20,000, the second-placed team will get $10,000 while the third best side receives $5000.

Police Blue leads the series standings with 66 points followed by LAR Barbarians with 45 and Raiwasa Taveuni is third with 44.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.