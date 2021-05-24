Fijians thrive when things aren’t going their way:Baber

Getting the national side prepared for the Olympics amidst the pandemic is the hardest thing Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber has ever done.

Baber says the team that doesn’t let the current health challenges distract them will win the Olympic gold medal.

‘That’s my message and always been the message for the players whatever comes in front of comes we have to work around, we do that and what I’m blessed with as well is the culture and nature of Fijians who seem to thrive when things aren’t going their way and have this ability to then put it in its place, see where it fits in the grand scheme of things and get on with the job’.

According to Baber, anyone who is preparing for the Olympics would want it to be consistent so they know what they doing, planning or where the players are.

However, Baber says they’re not alone because every athlete in one way or the other faces some kind of setback because of COVID-19.

He adds that he’s impressed with how players have handled the situation.

‘While I am very proud of what we have achieved with this group of players, and I can only comment on this group of players and the players that have been around me, it’s just how flexible they have been not just flexible in what they do but flexible in their thinking as well when they’ve been dealt difficult things over the process of not only a year but certainly the last three months and the difficulties we having in Fiji’.

The Fiji 7s and Fijiana will have one last chance to impress their respective coaches at the Oceania 7s which starts today and they’ll both play Australia in their first games.

Fiji 7s will play at 4pm while the Fijiana will feature at 5:06pm.