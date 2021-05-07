Fijiana yet to qualify for RWC 7s

The Fijiana will now have to book a ticket to next year’s Rugby World Cup 7s in South Africa through a regional tournament.

In this case, the Fijiana will have to qualify from the Oceania 7s.

The Fijiana is expected to feature in the Oceania tournament in Australia next month, however, it’ll just be a warm up for the Olympics and not a qualifying event to RWC 7s.

World Rugby revealed today that the World Sevens Series will no longer form part of the qualification pathway for World Cup 7s.

According to World Rugby, regional qualification is expected to start this August with further details to be announced at a later stage.

11 spots are available in the women’s competition after champions New Zealand, France, Australia and USA have qualified and South Africa joins them as the host nation.

The qualified teams for the men’s event are defending champions New Zealand, Fiji, England, South Africa, Argentina, USA, France and Scotland.

Teams that have not qualified automatically will do so via their respective regional tournaments held in Europe, Oceania, Asia, North America, South America, and Africa to fight for the 16 places available.

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont says they anticipate the tournament will once again raise the bar and be like no other.

It will be the first time the African continent hosts the RWC 7s.

The Rugby World Cup 7s 2022 will be held in Cape Town, South Africa from September 9-11.