Fijiana wins first pool match

The Fijiana 7s team edged Ireland 24-19 in its first pool match of the second leg of the Dubai 7s tournament.

Aloesi Nakoci hit first with a try just a minute into the first half, followed by a successful conversion by Naitasiri lass Lavenia Cavuru.

Just three minutes later, Fijiana was on the board again with the electric Sesenieli Donu dotting down the team’s second try.

Article continues after advertisement

Cavuru made no mistake from the conversion seeing Fijiana lead 12-0.

Ireland hit back right on the half-time mark with a try to Lucy Mulhall.

They struck first in the second half with Beibhinn Parsons but Fijiana answered back two minutes later through Nadroga speedster, Reapi Uluinasau.

The Irish women levelled the scores at 19-all when Kathy Baker scored a minute after Uluinasau’s try.

Luck was still on the Fijiana side as Ana Roqica closed the game with a try in the 14th minute.

Fijiana faces USA at 8.20pm.

You can watch the Dubai 7s live on FBC TV.