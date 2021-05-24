Fijiana wins bronze, history for Fiji

The inspirational Fijiana 7s has created history for the country after beating Great Britain to win the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

It’s the first time that Fiji has won two medals at the same Games.

The Fijiana which has been the story of the women’s competition defeated Great Britain 21-12.

Being away from families and with limited resources, the players put their bodies on the line, they played with passion and determination.

The national side beat 2016 bronze medalists Canada in pool play, knocked Rio champions Australia out of the quarter-final before losing to world champions New Zealand in extra time in the semifinal.

Our Fijiana made the perfect start with Vasiti Solikoviti making a break, she was caught 10 metres out from the try line, Great Britain contested the breakdown but lost the ball forward.

From the resulting scrum, playmaker Viniana Riwai took the ball to the line before setting up the impressive Aloesi Nakoci for the first try.

Nakoci was over again for her second before the break.

The brave Fijiana defended their line like their lives depended on it, and after nine minutes of play in the first half Great Britain went over for an unconverted try.

Fiji was leading 14-5 at the break.

Coach Saiasi Fuli reminded the players to maintain their discipline at halftime and told them to be careful of the offside line.

With three minutes remaining, halfback Reapi Uluinasau ran away for the team’s third try with Fiji in front 21-5 before Great Britain scored their second.

Leading 21-12 with a minute remaining, the Fijiana gave everything in defense even though the players were tired but they were not going to be denied.

The Fijiana side went down 22-17 to New Zealand in the semifinal.