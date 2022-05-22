Fijiana to face New Zealand in Cup semi-final

ALOWESI NAKOCI [SOURCE: HSBC SEVENS/ TWITTER]

The Fijiana 7s team will face New Zealand in the Toulouse 7s Cup semi-final after defeating hosts France in the quarter-final 24-12.

Fijiana’s support play in the first half was remarkable allowing them to score three tries, two of which were successfully converted by Lavena Cavuru.

Cavuru opened the scoring for the national women’s side, benefitting from a timely pass by Alowesi Nakosi who committed two defenders on the far left.

Nakoci was dangerous on that left side, taking on three defenders, fending them off before sprinting to the corner.

Raijeli Daveua who been impressive so far, committed two defenders, creating space in the midfield for Ana Maria Naimasi who ran away untouched to score between the sticks.

Fiji led 19-0 at the break.

They were on the board again through Captain Rusila Nagasau after being set-up brilliantly by Sesenieli Donu.

France gave their home crowd something to cheer for with a try to Joanna Grisez and Ian Jason.

Fijiana will face the Black Ferns at 11.30 tonight.