Fijiana to face Great Britain in bronze medal play-off

The Fijiana 7s side will face Great Britain in the bronze medal match tonight.
This is after the Saiasi Fuli-coached side went down fighting to New Zealand in the semi-final this afternoon.
In the final, New Zealand will face France for the gold and silver medal.
Fijiana will take on Great Britain at 8.30pm.
