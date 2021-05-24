Home

Sevens

Fijiana to face Great Britain in bronze medal play-off

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
July 31, 2021 5:54 pm

The Fijiana 7s side will face Great Britain in the bronze medal match tonight.

This is after the Saiasi Fuli-coached side went down fighting to New Zealand in the semi-final this afternoon.

In the final, New Zealand will face France for the gold and silver medal.

Article continues after advertisement

Fijiana will take on Great Britain at 8.30pm.

 

