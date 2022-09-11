Fijiana makes 5th place final

[Source: Oceania Rugby]

Two tries from Reapi Uluinasau saw the Fijiana back to winning ways as they defeated Ireland 24-0 in the fifth place semi-final.

Vani Buleki and Uluinasau saw Fiji lead 12-0 at halftime.

Uluinasau bagged her double with an intercept in the second spell.

That is cheeky 😎 Reapi Ulunisau pulls off the dummy and carves open the Irish defence#RWC7s | #HereToSevens | @fijirugby pic.twitter.com/1ifv9In3mc — Rugby World Cup 7s 2022 (@WorldRugby7s) September 11, 2022

This came at the back of a try to Raijeli Daveua.

Fijiana coach Saiasi Fuli says after the disappointing loss to France, they are now gunning to win 5th place.

“That was a disappointing loss against France, it’s knockout rugby and we were not that mentally strong against France but we have other day here to fight for the fifth place. I believe in 2018 the team were 11th in the standing and now we have to regroup again and prep for the game against Canada and fight for that fifth position. You know its disappointing as its not what we expected but it was a tough game yesterday against France in the Cup quarter-final, you know they came out strong in that last minute, its the matter of how well you withstand the pressure and deliver those kind of game situation, pressure situation, big crowd, also how well they can adjust and compete and come out strongly.”

Fiji will face Canada in the 5th place final at 3.35 tomorrow morning.