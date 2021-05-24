Home

Sevens

Fijiana to be replaced by Portugal in Seville

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
January 24, 2022 4:50 pm

Portugal women’s 7s team will be replacing the Fijiana 7s to the fourth round of the HSBC World 7s series in Seville, Spain.

Due to the COVID cases found within the Fijian team camp, the side was ruled out of the Spain 7s completely.

World Rugby has confirmed Fiji will be replaced to complete a full 12-team lineup.

Article continues after advertisement

In the pool rounds, USA will face Canada, England and Portugal in Pool A.

Beaten finalists Russia are in Pool B along with Ireland, Poland and Brazil.

Series leaders Australia find themselves in Pool C where they will take on Olympic silver medallists France, hosts Spain and invitational team Belgium.

In the men’s pools, South Africa is in Pool A alongside the USA and hosts Spain in a three-team pool which includes a bye.

Pool B involves Argentina who will take on Ireland, Germany and Jamaica.

In Pool C the young English squad that claimed bronze in Malaga will face France, Wales and Japan.

Australia, Canada, Scotland and Kenya are drawn in a strong looking Pool D.

You can catch the live action of the Seville 7s on FBC TV this weekend.

