Fijiana through to Championship quarter-finals

Fiji's Ana Maria Naimasi breaks through the Japan defense for a try [Source: World Rugby]

The Fijiana 7s team has advanced to the Championship quarter-finals of the World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa.

This is after the national women’s side defeated Japan 36-7 in its round of 16 clash.

Fijiana will now face either France or South Africa next.

Article continues after advertisement

Ana Maria Naimasi marked her World Cup debut with a hat-trick.

All three tries were an outcome of solid fends and strategic play.

Naitasiri lass Vani Buleki opened Fiji’s account just 40 seconds into the first spell following some tricky footwork and good vision.

Buleki says they have learnt a lot from this match.

Fend mode: activated 🔋 Ana Maria Naimasi shows her strength to power Fijiana to their first ever opening match win at a RWC 7s#RWC7s | #HereToSevens | @fijirugby pic.twitter.com/FuIvf2W0Ee — Rugby World Cup 7s 2022 (@WorldRugby7s) September 9, 2022

Sesenieli Donu also crossed over a minute from halftime as Fijiana sailed to a comfortable 22-0 lead.

Veteran and Yasawa native Raijeli Daveua and nippy former Nadroga captain Reapi Uluinasau scored in the second spell to further Fijiana’s lead.

Japan exposed some defensive errors scoring in the 12th minute through Yume Hirano.

Speaking after the game, Daveua says they are happy to progress to the quarter-finals and the key is to remain focus.

She adds they cannot afford to be missing tackles in the quarters.