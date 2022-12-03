Fijiana through to 5th place final

Alowesi Nakoci scored a try for the Fijiana

The Fijiana has advanced to the Dubai 7s 5th place final after a convincing 26-5 win against Spain in the semi-final.

Fijiana’s defense in the second half was solid as they got their revenge against Spain who defeated them in their second pool match.

Ilisapeci Delaiwau and Ana Maria Naimasi scored for Fijiana in an error-riddle first half for a 14-7 lead at the break.

Olympian Alowesi Nakoci and Nadi winger Delaiwau showed their speed early in the second spell, scoring a try each for a 26-0 lead.

Spain finally got on the board in the last minute, taking advantage of some tired Fijian defenders.

The Fijiana will play Ireland at 12:04am tomorrow.