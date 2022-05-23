Fijiana third in overall standings

FIJIANA FINISHED THIRD FOR THE FIRST TIME IN SERIES HISTORY [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

For the first time ever, the Fijiana 7s team is in the top three of the World Rugby Series standings.

Fijiana finished in third place overall following the conclusion of the Toulouse 7s tournament earlier this morning.

The national women’s sevens side has 60 points, 20 away from leaders Australia and second-placed France.

Ireland is in fourth place also with 60 points and New Zealand is in fifth with 57.

The Saiasi Fuli coached side claimed bronze defeating Ireland 26-10.

Raijeli Daveua, Alowesi Nakoci with two tries and Sesenieli Donu got their names on the score-sheet.

New Zealand won gold defeating Australia 21-14 in the final.