Fijiana takes different approach in Super Series

The Fijiana 7s side will be taking a new approach in the second leg of the Fiji Rugby Union Super 7s Series that kicks-off tomorrow.

The team also known as Mount Carmel had a disappointing outing in the first leg losing to the second national squad Mount Masada 15-nil in the final.

With four national women’s teams to feature this week, all players will be out to redeem themselves and prove their worth as they vie for a spot in the 2021 Olympics squad.

With only a few months remaining for the Tokyo Games, Fijiana Head Coach Saiasi Fuli, says they have intensified their training sessions.

“We had mapped out our plan to have scrimmage with the men’s team, it has helped us a lot in terms of the high intensity and the high tempo of the game. And the physicality approach from the men’s team.”

Fuli knows the second leg will be tougher than their previous tournament, with the Fijiana 15s also fielding two teams.

“The last series we had striders and Seahawks, this time we have the extended squad of the Fijian 15s forming two teams and I know they will bring another new challenge. This will be a different approach for us to prepare us mentally, physically and how we can maintain that consistency.”

Mount Carmel and Mount Fuji will kick-off the women’s competition at 10.16am tomorrow at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.