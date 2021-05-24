Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
11-month-old succumbs to COVID-19|Another day of high infections and deaths|Six patients on ventilators says Dr Tudravu|80% of target population vaccinated|Police break up celebratory parties post-Olympics 7s Final|Failure to wear mask tops list of bookings|Compensation continues despite the pandemic|Home vaccination efforts increase|More then Twenty-thousand Fijians infected with COVID-19|Lautoka reports first death in second wave|Daily test positivity sits at a worrying percentage|ANZMAT helps manage Fiji’s health care system|Vaccine access made easy, no proof of negligence|UN staff to be evacuated from Fiji|More fines for non-compliance|New Tourism Fiji CEO ready for tough challenge|Fiji records 1057 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths|Over 120,000 Fijians fully vaccinated|RFMF to remove another personnel for breach|More than 700 infections and 11 COVID deaths recorded|Drive through swab service continues at Civic Centre|Proposal to use old Navua hospital as a temporary health centre|Fijians need to get vaccinated says Dr Waqainabete|Daily request for food assistance taking toll on NGO|Vaccine delivered to Rotuma and Lakeba|
Full Coverage

Sevens

Fijiana stuns defending champions in Tokyo

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 30, 2021 9:56 pm
[Source: Fiji Rugby]

The Fijiana has created a major upset at the Olympic Games in Tokyo after beating defending champions Australia 14-12 in the quarterfinal.

It’s a historical moment for the Fijiana as they’re now in contention for a medal.

The side will meet New Zealand in the semifinal tomorrow.

Article continues after advertisement

Aloesi Nakoci struck first after two minutes following some patient buildup up for a 7-nil lead.

Pressure rugby was what the national side did and never gave the Olympic gold medalists any chance even at the breakdown.

Fiji went to a 14-nil lead when Ana Maria Naimasi sliced through the Australian defense to dot down between the sticks.

However, the Fijiana was reduced to six players when Vasiti Solikoviti was sent off for a high tackle.

As a result Australia scored a questionable try with a clear forward pass missed by the referee.

With a 14-5 lead, Fiji up the tempo in the second spell and won successive penalties but didn’t want to kick for touch as their confidence built.

Australia realizing that time was not on their side scored a try with 40 seconds remaining.

From the restart, the Fijiana held on to the ball before they were awarded a penalty and the side took a tap before kicking it out.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.