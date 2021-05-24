Fijiana stuns defending champions in Tokyo

The Fijiana has created a major upset at the Olympic Games in Tokyo after beating defending champions Australia 14-12 in the quarterfinal.

It’s a historical moment for the Fijiana as they’re now in contention for a medal.

The side will meet New Zealand in the semifinal tomorrow.

Article continues after advertisement

Aloesi Nakoci struck first after two minutes following some patient buildup up for a 7-nil lead.

Pressure rugby was what the national side did and never gave the Olympic gold medalists any chance even at the breakdown.

Fiji went to a 14-nil lead when Ana Maria Naimasi sliced through the Australian defense to dot down between the sticks.

However, the Fijiana was reduced to six players when Vasiti Solikoviti was sent off for a high tackle.

As a result Australia scored a questionable try with a clear forward pass missed by the referee.

With a 14-5 lead, Fiji up the tempo in the second spell and won successive penalties but didn’t want to kick for touch as their confidence built.

Australia realizing that time was not on their side scored a try with 40 seconds remaining.

From the restart, the Fijiana held on to the ball before they were awarded a penalty and the side took a tap before kicking it out.