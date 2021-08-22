Fijiana stars shares rare opportunity with IOC President

The International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach shared some time with two Fijiana players after their historic achievement on the weekend.

To the surprise of sevens rugby fans watching the bronze medal play-off between Fiji and Great Britain at the Olympic Stadium, Bach turned up to watch the final two matches and support women’s rugby.

After the final, he called Ana Maria Naimasi and Ana Maria Roqica to come up and sit with him which is a rare opportunity for athletes to share with the head of IOC.

Article continues after advertisement

According to the Oceania National Olympic Committee, Bach’s visit to the Women’s Sevens Rugby underscores the theme of gender equality and his support for Oceania athletes that are in Tokyo.

ONOC believes this will be a huge statement to Fiji, particularly in terms of addressing the need to change attitudes and mindsets toward women in rugby which is why Bach’s gesture has deep and positive implications for both Fijiana and all aspiring women and girls.

With regards to gender equality, Bach’s reforms within the Olympic Movement, continuation of work prior, were put through the IOC Executive Board in 2014 – the strategic roadmap known as Agenda 2020 covered the issue and its Olympic-wide response in ‘Recommendation 11 – Foster gender equality.

[Source: Onoc]