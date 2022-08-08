Fijiana side back home

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s team is back home, after winning their first Commonwealth Games 7s silver medal.

Coach Saiasi Fuli says despite a heartbreaking final, they have a lot of positives after the tournament.

The side lost 12-22 to Australia in the gold medal match.

Fuli also says their focus will now shift to the World Cup which is just weeks away.

They will now go on break for two days before hitting the training ground again.

Back in 2018, the Fijiana side finished 5th at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.