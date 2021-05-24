Fijiana shocks Australia at Oceania 7s

The Fijiana have created a massive shock beating Australia 19-12 at the Oceania 7s.

And an emotional Rejieli Daveua says the situation in Fiji due to COVID-19 is always on the minds of the players .

She says being away from family during the preparations has been tough but the women are doing it for the nation.

Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s Coach Saiasi Fuli gives his views after a historic win over Australia on Day 2. Well done Fijiana 7s🔥🇫🇯🔥. #PacificAusSports #PacificStepUp #OceaniaSevens @oceaniarugby pic.twitter.com/KovhApGucR — Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) June 26, 2021

Fiji took a 12-0 lead a half-time before scoring one more try after the break.



[Source: Oceania Rugby]