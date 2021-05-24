Fijiana secures first win in Oceania 7s

The Fijiana 7s team has secured its first win in the Oceania 7s tournament after beating the Oceania 21-12 today.

Sesenieli Donu put them into the lead, with tries from Mereula Toroti and Lavenia Cavuru adding to the side’s win.

The Oceania 7s team also managed to score two tries but were unable Fijiana was a better side of the two.

Fijiana will meet Australia next at 10.36pm today.